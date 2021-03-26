US State Department: Shipping Advisory Committee Charter Renewal

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Department of State has renewed the Charter of the Shipping Advisory Committee. The Committee was established to provide a forum for interested members of government and the public—including private citizens, members of the maritime shipping industry, non-governmental organizations, small businesses, environmental organizations, and labor groups—to participate in discussions about shipping initiatives to be considered by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The U.S. Government, through the Committee, solicits the views of interested members of the public on a wide range of technical issues connected with international shipping safety, security, and environmental protection. Generally, meetings are convened prior to meetings of the IMO and other international meetings as necessary to discuss and make recommendations to the Secretary of State and to guide U.S. delegations.