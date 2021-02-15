US State Department: Serbia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to the people of Serbia as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

This year we also recognize the 140th anniversary of formal relations between our two countries. As we reflect on this extensive shared history, including our alliance during two world wars, together we share pride in the contributions of individuals like Nikola Tesla, Mihajlo Pupin, and Mabel Grujic, and both our nations celebrate the Serbian Apollo Seven’s contributions to landing an astronaut on the moon.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to our long-standing partnership. Our support for Serbia’s strategic goal of membership in the European Union endures. We applaud Serbia’s steps to establish normalized relations with Kosovo. Reaching a comprehensive agreement centered on mutual recognition will require flexibility and a willingness on all sides to compromise.

I wish safety and good health to the people of Serbia as we continue to work together to overcome the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.