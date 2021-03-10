US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Tokyo & Seoul

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK), March 15–18 to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to strengthening our alliances and to highlight cooperation that promotes peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

On March 16-17 in Tokyo, Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will attend the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee (“2+2”) meeting hosted by Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi. Secretary Blinken will meet with Minister Motegi and other senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues. Secretary Blinken will meet virtually with business leaders to highlight the importance of U.S.-Japan economic ties and discuss the economic impact of COVID-19. Secretary Blinken will also host a virtual roundtable with emerging Japanese journalists to discuss the future of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the role of a free press in promoting good governance and defending democracy, and the widespread benefits from advancing gender equity and opportunities for women worldwide.

On March 17-18 in Seoul, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin will attend a U.S.-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial (“2+2”) hosted by the ROK’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Minister of Defense Suh Wook. Secretary Blinken will meet with Foreign Minister Chung and other senior officials to discuss issues of bilateral and global importance. Secretary Blinken will also meet virtually with Korean youth leaders and host a virtual roundtable with emerging Korean journalists to discuss the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and across the globe.

Secretary Blinken will return to Washington, D.C. on March 18.