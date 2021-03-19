US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Brussels

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 22-25 to attend the NATO Ministerial, engage with European Union leaders, and meet with Belgian officials. The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our Allies and European partners on our shared agenda.

On March 23-24, Secretary Blinken will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial where he will meet with NATO Allies and Secretary General Stoltenberg to underscore the Biden Administration’s determination to strengthen the Transatlantic alliance and reinvigorate our ties with Allies through NATO. These meetings will be an opportunity for Ministers to discuss the NATO 2030 proposals for Alliance adaptation, concerns over China and Russia, as well as climate change, cyber security, combatting terrorism, energy security, and other common challenges we face together.

In addition, the Secretary will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell to discuss Transatlantic goals to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, pursue a sustainable global economic recovery, tackle the climate crisis, and strengthen democracy.

The Secretary will also meet with the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès to underscore the strength of the bilateral relationship and discuss similar issues of global importance.

Secretary Blinken will return to Washington, D.C. on March 25.