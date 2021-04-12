US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Brussels

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium April 13-15. In Brussels, Secretary Blinken will join Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to consult with our NATO Allies and partners on a range of shared priorities. The Secretary will take this opportunity to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals. Separately, Secretary Blinken will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European counterparts to discuss key priorities and shared challenges.