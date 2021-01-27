US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kang

Secretary Blinken’s Call with ROK Foreign Minister Kang

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. During the call, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed the enduring strength and importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and across the world. Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of continued trilateral U.S.-ROK-Japan cooperation, underscored the continued need for the denuclearization of North Korea, and stressed President Biden’s commitment to strengthening U.S. alliances.