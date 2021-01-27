US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Garneau

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

In his first call as Secretary of State, Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau today. Noting the close partnership between the United States and Canada on a wide array of issues, Secretary Blinken said that he looks forward to working closely with Foreign Minister Garneau to revitalize our economies and strengthen the broader North American partnership and to address shared challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change, among many others.