US State Department: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Borrell

Washingtion, DC (STL.News)

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell today to discuss ways to repair, revitalize, and raise the level of ambition in the U.S.-EU relationship. The Secretary thanked the High Representative for the EU’s leadership in recent years and emphasized the U.S. desire to work with the EU and member states to address shared challenges including COVID-19, climate change, Transatlantic data flows, and economic cooperation. The Secretary and the High Representative also agreed to continue strong U.S.-EU cooperation on issues related to China.