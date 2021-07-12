Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sao Tome and Principe on the 46th anniversary of your independence.

The United States commends Sao Tome and Principe’s long tradition of democracy and respect for human rights, and we applaud your continuous efforts to develop your economy and protect your territorial waters.

We look forward to further opportunities to grow our relationship and wish your nation continued success and prosperity.