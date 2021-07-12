Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sao Tome and Principe on the 46th anniversary of your independence.
The United States commends Sao Tome and Principe’s long tradition of democracy and respect for human rights, and we applaud your continuous efforts to develop your economy and protect your territorial waters.
We look forward to further opportunities to grow our relationship and wish your nation continued success and prosperity.
More Stories
Anniversary of Arbitral Tribunal Ruling on South China Sea
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: Freedom of the seas is an enduring interest of all...
US State Department: Anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: Yesterday marked 26 years since the genocide in Srebrenica. The American...
New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable...
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable...
Kentucky Governor Congratulates Murray State University
Gov. Beshear Congratulates Murray State University on International Partnership to Launch New Agritech Initiative MURRAY, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the Murray...
Kentucky Governor: $200,000 to Support Recovery Center
Gov. Beshear Announces $200,000 Award to Support Western Kentucky Recovery Center Funding will provide operations support at CenterPoint Recovery Center...