US State Department: Sanctions on Burmese Enterprise

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The Burmese military regime has ignored the will of the people of Burma to restore the country’s path toward democracy and has continued to commit lethal attacks against protesters in addition to random attacks on bystanders. This includes security forces’ brutal actions on March 27 that left over 100 protestors dead. These attacks have led to over 500 deaths, including dozens of children.

In response to these acts, we are taking further action by designating Myanmar Gems Enterprise, a state-owned enterprise, pursuant to Executive Order 14014. We take this action as military leaders participate in an ongoing gems emporium in Nay Pyi Taw, under the auspices of Myanma Gems Enterprise. By imposing targeted sanctions on this entity, we are sending a clear signal to the military that the United States will keep increasing pressure on the regime’s revenue streams until it ceases its violence, releases all those unjustly detained, lifts martial law and the nationwide state of emergency, removes telecommunications restrictions, and restores Burma to the path of democracy.

The United States, in close coordination with our allies and partners throughout the region and the world, remains steadfast in our commitment to press the Burmese military and security forces to cease all violence against peaceful protestors and others, to support the restoration of democracy, and to promote accountability for the coup and the violence that followed.