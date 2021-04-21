  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

US State Department: Sanctions on 2 Burmese Enterprises

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Apr 21, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The Burmese military regime continues to ignore the will of the people of Burma to restore the country’s path to democracy.  Instead of acceding to the clear aspirations of its citizens, the regime has intensified its violent crackdown, killing more than 650 people, including many children, and detaining more than 3,200 others since February 1.

Today, the United States is taking further action to restrict the regime’s access to key economic resources by designating two state-owned enterprises that benefit the regime as it engages in violence against the people of Burma.  Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE) and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise (MPE) are being designated pursuant to Executive Order 14014, for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Burma.

Our action today reinforces our message to the military that the United States will continue to target specific funding channels and promote accountability for the coup and related violence.  We will continue to support the people of Burma in their efforts to reject this coup, and we call on the military regime to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma’s path to democracy.

