US State Department: Rocket Attacks in Erbil

Feb 16, 2021
US State Department: Rocket Attacks in Erbil

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.  Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors.  We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence.  I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.

