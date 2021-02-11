US State Department: Release Osman Kavala Immediately

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States again calls on Turkey to immediately release Osman Kavala from detention. The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy. We urge Turkey to abide by the European Court of Human Rights’ rulings and ensure a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to the case in line with its domestic laws and international obligations.

We also note with concern U.S. citizen Dr. Henri Barkey’s inclusion in these unwarranted court proceedings. We believe the charges against Dr. Barkey to be baseless, and we call on Turkey to resolve his case in a just, transparent, and rapid manner.