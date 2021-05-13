US State Department: Presidential Envoy John Kerry Travels to Europe

Washington, DC (STL.News) Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry will travel to Rome, London, and Berlin, May 13-19, 2021, to meet with European government officials and business leaders on enhancing global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year. In Rome, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with Italian and Vatican officials. In London, he will meet with representatives of the UK Government, who will host COP26 this November in Glasgow. In Berlin, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with German officials.

Post navigation