US State Department: Pompeo’s Call with Australian Prime Minister

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. During the call, the Secretary and the Prime Minister affirmed the unbreakable bond that exists between the United States and Australia and committed to continue working together to deepen and broaden the U.S.-Australia Alliance. Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Morrison for his steadfast support in promoting our shared values of democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and our common strategic interests, even in the face of economic threats from the People’s Republic of China. They noted the increasing importance of the Quad’s collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.