Politics

US State Department: Political Developments in Georgia

ByPublisher3

Feb 19, 2021 , ,
US State Department: Political Developments in Georgia

Washington, DC (STL.News)  Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States is deeply concerned by recent political developments in Georgia.  We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence.  We urge the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.

The United States supports a democratic, secure, and prosperous Georgia.  We will continue to work with Georgia, our strategic partner, to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Illinois Governor Appoints Sylvia I. Garcia as Director of IDCEO

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Florida Governor: 4 COVID-19 Federally Supported Vaccination Sites

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Florida Governor: Legislation to Strengthen Election Integrity

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Mullins: Gregory Lavon Sentenced for Distributing Cocaine

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

KCK: Jeffery N. Sharp Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
Politics

Illinois Governor Appoints Sylvia I. Garcia as Director of IDCEO

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Florida Governor: 4 COVID-19 Federally Supported Vaccination Sites

Feb 19, 2021 Publisher3