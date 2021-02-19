US State Department: Political Developments in Georgia

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States is deeply concerned by recent political developments in Georgia. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence. We urge the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.

The United States supports a democratic, secure, and prosperous Georgia. We will continue to work with Georgia, our strategic partner, to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions.