  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
May 3, 2021 , poland, The US Department of State, Washington DC
US State Department: Poland Constitution Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Polish people as you celebrate your Constitution Day.

The friendship shared by the United States and Poland traces its origins to the late 18th century when our countries adopted our respective constitutions, shaping the democratic institutions that protect our citizens’ liberty, security, and prosperity.  Since then, our relationship has continued to grow and strengthen.  We now collaborate on a wide range of global threats and challenges — through NATO, the U.S.-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, the Three Seas Initiative, and myriad other ways.

As an enduring Ally and friend, the United States extends warm wishes to all Poles on this special day, and we look forward to deepening and expanding our Transatlantic partnership in the years to come.

