US State Department: Paraguay Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Paraguay as you celebrate the 210th anniversary of your independence.

In the face of the numerous challenges our countries have experienced this past year, we continue to strengthen our cooperation in critical areas such as health, economic prosperity, support for democracy, and security. The United States has redoubled our efforts to support Paraguay’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic by providing intensive care unit beds, lifesaving medications, oxygen, equipment, and laboratory analysis support. We will continue to stand by Paraguay as our two countries work together to end this global health crisis. Our partnership will continue to play a vital role in advancing our shared objectives for peace, prosperity, and security throughout the region.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion alongside the Paraguayan people, we are proud of the long history of friendship between our peoples, from the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1861 to our present robust cooperation. May this spirit of partnership and shared democratic values continue to deepen our historic relationship.