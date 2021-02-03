US State Department: P3 Impact Award Applications Are Open

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships (GP), along with Concordia and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, have opened the application process for the eighth annual P3 Impact Award. The award was established in 2014 to recognize and honor best practices of public-private partnerships (P3s) that are improving communities in the most impactful ways.

Applications are being accepted through April 12, 2021 and will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges. Selections are based on the partnership’s measurable impact, economic and social benefits, financial effectiveness, innovation, and scalability. Five finalists will then be chosen to attend and publicly present their partnerships at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit , taking place digitally the week of September 19, 2021, in front of P3 Impact Award judges and a live audience of esteemed industry, government, and civil society leaders. Each finalist will receive media coverage and a feature in the Darden School’s Ideas to Action website. The winning partnership will be announced live at the summit with recognition on the main stage, one year of Concordia Patron Membership, a scholarship to attend a week-long Executive Education course at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and the opportunity to be the subject of a case study published by Darden Business Publishing. Additionally, select early-stage partnerships that do not advance as finalists will be invited to participate in a special accelerator program designed to advance and support partnerships through mentorship, expert guidance, exposure, and networking leading up to and culminating at the summit.