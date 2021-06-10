US State Department: Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Overseas Schools Advisory Council of the Department of State will hold its summer meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. This meeting will be virtual and open to the public. The meeting will focus on the work and support the Overseas Schools Advisory Council provides to U.S. sponsored overseas schools. Topics will include the Special Needs Project and the Social Emotional Learning Project. In addition, the regional education officers will present on various activities and initiatives in U.S. sponsored overseas schools.
Members of the public who wish to access the meeting should contact Mr. Thomas Shearer, at (202) 261-8200 by June 15. Those who contact the office with their name and email address will receive a link to the meeting on the day prior to the meeting. The public may take part in the discussion, time permitting and at the discretion of the chairperson.