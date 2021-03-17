US State Department: On the Occasion of St. Patrick’s Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Ireland as you celebrate your national day, St. Patrick’s Day.

Today, millions of Americans will celebrate Ireland and the many ways Irish influence has shaped our own nation. Through a challenging year, the Irish-American partnership has continued to flourish. Now, more than ever, the strength of our relationship will be even more critical as we seek to reopen, rebuild, and reinvest in our joint future. As Ireland takes a seat on the United Nations Security Council this year, we look forward to deepening our partnership as we work together as global advocates for peace, understanding, and accountability.

I wish you all a safe and joyous St. Patrick’s Day, and a promising year ahead.