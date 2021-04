Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, we offer the people of Chad our sincere condolences as they mourn the passing of President Idriss Deby Itno. We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad.

The United States stands with the people of Chad during this difficult time. We support a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the Chadian constitution.