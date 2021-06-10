US State Department: On the Anniversary of Portugal

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United State Government, I congratulate the people of Portugal on the occasion of this year’s anniversary.

Portugal and the United States enjoy a deep and enduring relationship, which began when Portugal recognized the United States in 1791. Since then, our relationship has grown ever stronger and now includes cooperation on a wide range of global threats and challenges.

Through NATO, the United Nations, and regional organizations, we work together to promote democracy, defense cooperation, free and fair trade, and the rule of law. We appreciate Portugal’s leadership in responding to the climate crisis, helping to cut carbon emissions at least 55 percent by 2030 in keeping with the EU’s new Climate Law, and hosting successful high-level summits on social issues and India during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

As a longtime friend, the United States extends its warmest wishes to the Portuguese people as they celebrate this special day.