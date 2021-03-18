US State Department: On Passing of John Pombe Magufuli

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

We extend our condolences to Tanzanians mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli. We will continue to work with the Government of Tanzania to improve ties between the American and Tanzanian people. The United States remains committed to continuing to support Tanzanians as they advocate for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that Tanzania can move forward on a democratic and prosperous path.