US State Department: On Lunar New Year

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I wish our friends around the world good health, peace, and fortune on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on February 12.

As millions of Americans celebrate this new lunar year, the United States stands with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity and values as we invite all nations to join us in building a better world for future generations.

We hope the Year of the Ox will bring greater success and opportunity for all.

