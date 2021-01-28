US State Department: On Death of Colombian Defense Minister Trujillo

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Department of State, I offer my condolences to the people and government of Colombia on the death of Minister of Defense and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Holmes Trujillo García. With his passing, Colombia has lost a great patriot, leader, and statesman. The United States has lost a close friend and ally. Minister Trujillo’s dedication to a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Colombia was apparent to all who worked with him over his more than four decades of public service. He will be remembered for his tireless efforts to strengthen Colombia’s partnership with the United States in the service of a stable and democratic hemisphere. The United States joins with Colombia in mourning his passing, and in recognizing the grief that so many families in both our countries have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. We pledge to continue our cooperation with our close ally Colombia in the service of our common democratic ideals.