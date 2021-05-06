US State Department: OBO Announces New IAG Appointments

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) Industry Advisory Group (IAG) has ensured OBO is adopting the building industry’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to its mission to provide safe, secure, and resilient facilities for the U.S. Government since its founding in 2001.

The new 2021-2023 term appointees represent a diverse group of experts with focuses that include: architecture, construction, engineering, historic preservation, interior design, landscape architecture, portfolio management, security, sustainability, and climate security & resilience.

The complete list of new members, along with their professional bios, can be found on the OBO Industry Advisory Group Peers web page.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 164 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.