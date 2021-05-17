  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
US State Department: Norwegian National Day

ByMaryam Shah

May 17, 2021 , Norway, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Norway as you celebrate the 207th anniversary of Constitution Day.

The United States and Norway share a strong commitment to global peace, economic development, human rights, and democratic values.  As NATO Allies, we are bolstering our collective defense capabilities and collaborating to meet today’s security challenges.  Our enduring partnership is further strengthened by our work in the Arctic Council, where we are advancing a vision of a more prosperous region, while addressing the global climate crisis and respecting the interests and cultures of indigenous peoples.  Our historic Transatlantic ties will grow even stronger as we continue to foster the people-to-people connections that define our friendship.

Best wishes to all Norwegians on this special day.

