  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Politics

US State Department: North Korea Freedom Week

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 28, 2021 , , ,
US State Department: North Korea Freedom Week

Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

On this occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, we stand with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world, including the more than 100,000 individuals who suffer unspeakable abuses in the regime’s political prison camps.  We are appalled by the increasingly draconian measures the regime has taken, including shoot-to-kill orders at the North Korea-China border, to tighten control of its people under the guise of fighting COVID-19.  The civilized world has no place for such brutality, and the international community must continue to speak out.

The United States will continue to raise awareness of North Korea’s egregious human rights situation, investigate abuses and violations, support access to independent information for the North Korean people, and work with the United Nations and likeminded allies to promote accountability for the Kim regime.  We also honor the courage of the North Korean defector and human rights community and will always support their efforts to shine a spotlight on these grave injustices.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
New York Governor: $6.7 Million Relief to Marine Fishing Industries
Apr 28, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
New York to End Food and Beverage Service Curfew
Apr 28, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Pennsylvania Governor Tours Washington County Vaccine Clinic
Apr 28, 2021 Maryam Shah
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks