US State Department: North Korea Freedom Week

Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

On this occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, we stand with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world, including the more than 100,000 individuals who suffer unspeakable abuses in the regime’s political prison camps. We are appalled by the increasingly draconian measures the regime has taken, including shoot-to-kill orders at the North Korea-China border, to tighten control of its people under the guise of fighting COVID-19. The civilized world has no place for such brutality, and the international community must continue to speak out.

The United States will continue to raise awareness of North Korea’s egregious human rights situation, investigate abuses and violations, support access to independent information for the North Korean people, and work with the United Nations and likeminded allies to promote accountability for the Kim regime. We also honor the courage of the North Korean defector and human rights community and will always support their efforts to shine a spotlight on these grave injustices.