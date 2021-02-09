US State Department: Nicaragua Toward Dictatorship

Nicaragua’s Foreign Agents Law Drives Nicaragua Toward Dictatorship, Silencing Independent Voices

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States is deeply concerned about the escalating crackdown by the Government of President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua. The regime’s actions under the so-called “Foreign Agents Law” forced the closure last week of two bastions of free expression: the Nicaragua chapter of PEN International and the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation. These developments further suffocate Nicaraguan civil society and take the country further away from free and fair elections in November. Ortega is driving Nicaragua toward dictatorship. This will further isolate his regime from the global community. The Biden Administration is committed to supporting the Nicaraguan people and their demand for democracy. We are focused on empowering civil society and improving respect for human rights. We urge President Ortega to change course now.