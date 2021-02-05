US State Department: New Zealand Waitangi Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I send my best wishes to the people of New Zealand as you commemorate Waitangi Day on February 6.

As we reflect upon all that has transpired since last year’s Waitangi Day, we recognize the outstanding example New Zealand has set in successfully combating COVID-19. We are reminded of the value our close partnership with New Zealand, an unbreakable bond that began when the first U.S. Consul to New Zealand witnessed the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840.

As we begin a new chapter in our enduring partnership, we look forward to working with New Zealand to advance our shared values of democracy and freedom, to combat climate change, and to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.