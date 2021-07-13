Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Montenegro as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

This year, as we mark 15 years of robust bilateral relations and Montenegro’s fourth year as a NATO Ally, the United States stands with all those who are committed to pursuing the reforms needed to speed Montenegro’s EU accession. A tolerant and inclusive Montenegro which is firmly rooted in the Euro-Atlantic community will lead to a more prosperous and secure future for all citizens of Montenegro.

I wish the people of Montenegro good health and happiness as we continue to deepen our bilateral ties, which are built upon a foundation of shared values and democratic principles.