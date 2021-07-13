Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Montenegro as you celebrate your Statehood Day.
This year, as we mark 15 years of robust bilateral relations and Montenegro’s fourth year as a NATO Ally, the United States stands with all those who are committed to pursuing the reforms needed to speed Montenegro’s EU accession. A tolerant and inclusive Montenegro which is firmly rooted in the Euro-Atlantic community will lead to a more prosperous and secure future for all citizens of Montenegro.
I wish the people of Montenegro good health and happiness as we continue to deepen our bilateral ties, which are built upon a foundation of shared values and democratic principles.
More Stories
Florida Governor: $30 Million to Improve Infrastructure
PERRY, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several...
Rhode Island Governor Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Providence, RI (STL.News) Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha,...
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Appoints Christine Hallquist
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband...
Texas Governor Ordered To Investigate Allegations At TJJD
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department...
Louisiana Governor on Passing of Specialist Bernard Creque
Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of Spc. Bernard Creque. “I was saddened to learn...
Massachusetts Governor Appoints Kimberly Roy
BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker named Kimberly Roy as the gubernatorial appointee to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, charged with regulating...