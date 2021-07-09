Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes to the people of Mongolia on the 100th anniversary of Mongolia’s independence and the start of the 2021 Naadam festival.

As strategic partners and third neighbors, the United States and Mongolia enjoy a strong partnership bound by shared democratic values, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

Even as this year’s celebrations are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of the United States stand together with the Mongolian people in support of your independence, sovereignty, and traditional culture.

May the people of Mongolia enjoy a wonderful celebration!