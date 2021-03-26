US State Department: Ministerial Meeting to Defeat ISIS

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will join Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès in co-hosting a virtual meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group on March 30 to review continuing efforts in the campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS.

Ministers will discuss ways to sustain pressure?on ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria, and to counter ISIS networks elsewhere, including in Africa. They will also assess priorities for the Coalition’s lines of effort related to stabilization, foreign terrorist fighters, counter-ISIS financing, and counter-messaging efforts.

The 83-member Global Coalition, of which the United States is a leading member, remains unwavering in its commitment to the enduring and global defeat of ISIS.