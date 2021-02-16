US State Department: Lithuanian National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send congratulations to all Lithuanians as you celebrate your independence on February 16.

The United States and Lithuania enjoy a strong bilateral relationship and historical ties as NATO Allies and friends, dedicated to our robust security partnership and to the ideals of democracy, human rights, and rule of law. The people of Lithuania have provided a powerful demonstration of what democracy can deliver to its citizens.

As you commemorate the 30th anniversary of your courageous fight for the restoration and recognition of your independence, the United States stands with Lithuania in defending the truth of what happened then and supporting the democratic aspirations of your neighbors and others around the world, now. Our bond will endure as we face together the challenges posed by the global pandemic, while continuing to foster strong political, economic, and security ties that will define our friendship for generations to come.

Congratulations and warm wishes to all Lithuanians.