Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:
The United States expresses its deep concern with the Kyrgyz Republic’s recent approval of a law imposing onerous financial and programmatic reporting requirements on non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The new requirements threaten the ability of NGOs to improve the lives of citizens and impede the vital efforts of NGOs to assist the government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar laws have been misused in other countries to target organizations critical of the government and political figures, infringing upon freedom of expression. We urge the nation’s leadership to reconsider the law and its impact on civil society, which has been a cornerstone of Kyrgyz democracy. The Kyrgyz Republic’s strong tradition of pluralism and freedom of association, which it has established since its independence nearly 30 years ago, should be protected and encouraged.
More Stories
US State Department: Argentina’s Independence Day
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: On behalf of the Government of the United States, I...
US State Department: South Sudan National Day
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: On behalf of the Government of the United States of...
U.S. Welcomes Israel & Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Agreements
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: The United States welcomes the announcement that Israel and the Hashemite...
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Russia
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Moscow,...
US State Department: Anniversary of 709 Crackdown in China
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement: This July 9, we honor the more than 300 lawyers...
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Representatives from Burma
Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:? Yesterday Secretary Blinken met with representatives of Burma’s civil society...