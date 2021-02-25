US State Department: Kuwait National Day, Liberation Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Thirty years ago, Kuwait, the United States, and our international coalition partners stood together with unity of purpose and partnership in arms to defeat the invading forces of Saddam Hussein. On behalf of the American people, ever Kuwait’s friends and partners, I am honored to send the people of Kuwait my best wishes on your National Day and Liberation Day.

Our partnership during the Gulf War laid the foundation for our relationship, and our countries have grown ever closer in the years that have followed. Today, our educational, cultural, political, and economic ties are stronger than they have ever been.

In the coming year, I look forward to our continued cooperation on the many issues our countries face together and to commemorating our partnership during the Gulf War.