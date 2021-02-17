Politics

US State Department: Kosovo National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate Kosovo as it celebrates its thirteenth anniversary as a sovereign, independent state.

The United States is proud of its early and ongoing role in supporting an independent Republic of Kosovo to develop into a multiethnic, inclusive, and democratic country.  Kosovo has made significant strides toward a more prosperous, stable, and secure future.  We commend Kosovo’s recent establishment of formal diplomatic relations with Israel and we applaud your efforts to establish normalized relations with Serbia.  Reaching a comprehensive agreement centered on mutual recognition will require all sides to demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to compromise.

The United States values the strong bonds between our people and will continue to support Kosovo on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.  I wish safety and good health to the people of Kosovo as we continue to work together to overcome the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

