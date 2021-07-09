Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes to the citizens of Kiribati as you celebrate your National Day on July 12.

Our countries share a history of sacrifice dating back over 75 years. Our common economic and climate interests will guide us into the future. Together, we have helped our institutions and communities increase their capacity, manage the impact of COVID-19, and adapt our response to the climate crisis. Our friendship is essential to securing a peaceful Pacific where Kiribati can exercise control over its maritime domain and ocean resources. We support sustainable practices in entrepreneurship, fisheries, and ecotourism beneficial to both our countries. We look forward to continuing our work with Kiribati as a partner to realize our shared goals as Pacific states.

As you commemorate this special day, the United States celebrates with you, and we look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration.