US State Department: Khmer New Year 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the Cambodian people a joyous Khmer New Year.

Khmer New Year is a special time to celebrate the great richness and vibrance of Cambodian culture. As communities around the world continue to navigate unprecedented challenges, we look forward to finding ways to advance our shared goals in the year to come.

May all Cambodians enjoy a prosperous and healthy Year of the Ox.