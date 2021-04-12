US State Department: John Kerry’s Visit to Bangladesh

Washington, DC (STL.News) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Visit to Bangladesh and Meetings with Prime Minister and Top Officials in the Government of Bangladesh

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 9 to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, and other members of the cabinet. He also met with development partners and representatives of foreign governments.

Special Presidential Envoy Kerry’s conversations focused on how the United States, Bangladesh, and other climate-vulnerable countries can work more closely to advance climate resilience and adaptation and raise ambition for mitigation action in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow.

During his visit, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry highlighted the upcoming launch of USAID’s multi-year project of up to $17 million called Bangladesh Advancing Development and Growth through Energy (BADGE). This multi-year initiative will expand Bangladesh’s access to affordable clean energy, support clean energy entrepreneurship, foster transparent and efficient energy markets, and advance innovation. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also reiterated U.S. support for the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group.