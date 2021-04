Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Travels to the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Korea

Washington, DC (STL.News) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Shanghai and Seoul April 14-17, 2021, to discuss raising global climate ambition ahead of President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.