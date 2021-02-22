US State Department: Japan’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I am honored to send heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on the occasion of his 61st birthday this February 23. When then-Chief Cabinet Secretary and now Prime Minister Suga unveiled to the world the era name “Reiwa,” His Majesty’s accession to the throne ushered in an era celebrating the beautiful harmony that results when hearts and minds come together in unity. Recalling with great fondness our visits to Japan as Vice President and Deputy Secretary of State, the President and I and are eager to visit Japan again as we continue to deepen and expand our treasured partnership.

As President Biden and Prime Minister Suga reaffirmed in their call last month, the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our common values and shared interests – which include upholding democracy and human rights, addressing climate change, curbing the global COVID-19 pandemic, and confronting shared regional and global security challenges – comprise an unshakeable foundation of our global partnership. We applaud Japan’s global leadership and look forward to further strengthening the bonds between our two countries in the year ahead.

To all the people of Japan, I wish you a peaceful and prosperous year.