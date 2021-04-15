US State Department: Israel’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer best wishes and congratulations to all Israelis as you mark the 73rd anniversary of Israel’s independence.

As long-standing partners with shared democratic values, our countries stand united, whether in meeting the health and economic challenges of a virulent outbreak, driving entrepreneurship and innovation in our economies, forging stronger regional bonds, confronting shared security threats, or working towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for the people of the Middle East. The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Israel’s security and will work to maintain the strength of the enduring U.S.-Israel partnership, a relationship the United States deeply values.

Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach.