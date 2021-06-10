US State Department: Humanitarian Challenges in Central America

Announcing New Assistance to Respond to Humanitarian Challenges in Central America

Washington, DC (STL.News) Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico. The event was co-hosted by the Governments of Spain, Guatemala, and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Organization of American States (OAS). This assistance is the latest in a series of steps that the United States has taken to implement our ambitious, multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of irregular migration and strengthen collaborative migration management across the region. Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries – Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama. U.S. humanitarian assistance is a concrete example of our commitment to being a reliable partner in the region.

U.S. representation at the event by a delegation of senior officials from the National Security Council staff and the Department of State further demonstrates U.S. multilateral re-engagement and commitment to working with partner governments, international organizations, and others to address shared migration challenges, including forced displacement.

International cooperation will continue to be essential for safe, orderly, and humane migration, as well as efficient, humane migration management. We applaud the Government of Spain for its role in facilitating greater international attention for the MIRPS Support Platform. The United States is the world’s largest single humanitarian donor and we urge others to join us in our commitment to respond to the needs of vulnerable people across Central America and Mexico.