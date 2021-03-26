US State Department: Houthis Attack, Yemenis Suffer

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States again joins the international community in strongly condemning the attacks against Saudi Arabia that struck an oil facility in Jizan. The attack comes days after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen announced a commitment to reach a ceasefire and engage in UN-led peace talks.

The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict. This is the latest in a series of Houthi attempts to disrupt global energy supplies and threatens civilian populations. The Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment when the international community is increasingly united behind a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict. We again call on all parties to commit seriously to and strictly uphold a ceasefire, and engage in negotiations under UN auspices, in conjunction with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking.