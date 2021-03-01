US State Department: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States strongly condemns the Houthis’ attacks on population centers in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 27. These attacks threaten not only innocent civilians but also prospects for peace and stability in Yemen. We call on the Houthis to end these egregious attacks and engage constructively with UN Special Envoy?Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking with the goal of bringing peace, prosperity, and security to the Yemeni people.? The United States remains committed to its longstanding partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups.