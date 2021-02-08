Politics

US State Department: Houthi Attacks Impacting Civilians

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned price, Department Spokesperson:

As the President is taking steps to end the war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has endorsed a negotiated settlement, the United States is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks.  We call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen, which only bring more suffering to the Yemeni people.  We urge the Houthis to refrain from destabilizing actions and demonstrate their commitment to constructively engage in UN Special Envoy Griffiths’ efforts to achieve peace.  The time is now to find an end to this conflict.

