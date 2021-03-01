US State Department: Honoring Citizens of Marshall Islands

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

March 1 is Nuclear Victims Remembrance Day in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Seventy-five years ago, the United States conducted the first of 67 nuclear tests in the Marshall Islands as part of its nuclear testing program. The United States honors the memory of those affected from the atolls of Bikini, Enewetak, Rongelap, and Utrik, and we should never forget those lost family members and loved ones. The United States honors the historical and current contributions of the Marshallese people that help promote peace and stability throughout the world. The United States is committed to our longstanding partnership with the Marshall Islands and to our shared vision for a better and safer future.