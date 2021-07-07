Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
I am delighted to extend warm wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 86th birthday on July 6. His Holiness is an inspiration to many around the world who are drawn to his messages of compassion, equality, and inclusivity. I have deep respect and appreciation for His Holiness’ grace, wisdom, and humility, as well as his dedication to greater global equality and the equal rights of all people, including his fellow Tibetans. I wish His Holiness the very best.
